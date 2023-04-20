Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,668 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,779,668,000 after purchasing an additional 146,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,124,296,000 after buying an additional 71,250 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,930,964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,907,401,000 after buying an additional 76,097 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,397,107 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,092,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,751,145 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $481,915,000 after acquiring an additional 86,203 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. UBS Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,747 shares of company stock worth $6,889,979. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $380.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $451.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

