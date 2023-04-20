Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target Cut to C$12.00

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AAVVF. CIBC dropped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James downgraded Advantage Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Advantage Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Advantage Energy stock opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.90. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $959.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.