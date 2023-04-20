Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Gap Up to $116.17

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $116.17, but opened at $119.83. Airbnb shares last traded at $120.95, with a volume of 1,225,313 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABNB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.27.

Airbnb Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 192,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,965,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 192,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,965,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 267,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,117,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,753,535 shares of company stock valued at $338,224,521 in the last 90 days. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

