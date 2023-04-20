Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) PT Lowered to $40.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.55.

Ally Financial Stock Up 2.2 %

ALLY stock opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $45.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 20.34%. Equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Trust increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 78,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,993 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 348,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 66,265 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Asset Management Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC now owns 167,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $562,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

