Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Lifted by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Alphabet by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $105.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $131.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.85.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.24.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.