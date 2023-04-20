Alteryx’s (AYX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alteryx from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Alteryx from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.54.

Alteryx stock opened at $52.90 on Monday. Alteryx has a one year low of $39.55 and a one year high of $72.51. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $301.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.64 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 119.37% and a negative net margin of 37.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Alteryx will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $294,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,631.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 14.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 7.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

