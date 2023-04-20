Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.75 price target on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Americas Silver from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Americas Silver Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of USAS stock opened at $0.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Americas Silver has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.08.

Institutional Trading of Americas Silver

About Americas Silver

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAS. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 791,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 22,588 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Americas Silver by 180.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 27,809 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Americas Silver by 55.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 29,713 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in Americas Silver by 1.8% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,775,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 31,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Americas Silver during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.