Analysts Set Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Target Price at $8.60

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Altice USA from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Institutional Trading of Altice USA

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Stock Performance

ATUS stock opened at $3.08 on Monday. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $13.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.46.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.65). Altice USA had a net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 51.00%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altice USA will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Altice USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.