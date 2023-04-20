Analysts Set Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Target Price at $252.58

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $252.58.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STZ. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $210.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $227.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The company has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -446.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.64.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -627.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Further Reading

