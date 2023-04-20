Analysts Set Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Target Price at $16.25

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GSBD opened at $13.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.85. Goldman Sachs BDC has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.02 million. Analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.99%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 339.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs BDC

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSBD. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 214.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. 28.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

Featured Articles

