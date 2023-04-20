Analysts Set Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target at $14.63

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Oleg Bershadsky sold 9,150 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $131,211.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Integral Ad Science news, insider Tom Sharma sold 13,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $185,402.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Oleg Bershadsky sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $131,211.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,630. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Stock Down 0.9 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 15,557.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,152,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,500,000 after buying an additional 3,132,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,907 shares during the last quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,790,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,250,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 1,880.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 598,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 568,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAS opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.69 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.32. Integral Ad Science has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $15.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $117.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Integral Ad Science will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Further Reading

