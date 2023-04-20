Analysts Set Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) PT at $16.00

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LESL. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leslie’s

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LESL. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Leslie’s by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Leslie’s by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,272,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,635 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Leslie’s by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 879,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,679,000 after acquiring an additional 169,757 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Leslie’s by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 79,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Leslie’s by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,623,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,870,000 after acquiring an additional 201,634 shares during the period.

Leslie’s Price Performance

LESL opened at $10.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.81. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $21.13.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.82 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 9.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

