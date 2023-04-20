Analysts Set Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) PT at $7.21

Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.21.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Marqeta from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marqeta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Marqeta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Marqeta from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marqeta

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marqeta by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,892,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,729 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Marqeta by 349.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,882,196 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Marqeta by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,903,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,029,000 after purchasing an additional 735,035 shares during the last quarter. Visa Inc. bought a new stake in Marqeta during the first quarter worth about $137,389,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,832,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974,635 shares during the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marqeta Stock Down 1.2 %

MQ stock opened at $4.25 on Monday. Marqeta has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $12.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average is $6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.82.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $203.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

