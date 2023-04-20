Analysts Set WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Price Target at $3.29

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.29.
Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of WM Technology from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.
WM Technology Price Performance
Shares of MAPS stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.00. WM Technology has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $6.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.20.
WM Technology Company Profile
WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.
