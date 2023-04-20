Analysts Set WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Price Target at $3.29

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.29.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of WM Technology from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Shares of MAPS stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.00. WM Technology has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $6.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in WM Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of WM Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

