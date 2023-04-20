Analyzing Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) & EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR)

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) and Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares EMCORE and Ambarella’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMCORE -35.93% -25.46% -16.95% Ambarella -19.37% -8.84% -7.57%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.9% of EMCORE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of Ambarella shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of EMCORE shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Ambarella shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMCORE $124.13 million 0.31 -$24.33 million ($1.02) -0.98 Ambarella $337.61 million 8.00 -$65.39 million ($1.71) -39.89

This table compares EMCORE and Ambarella’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

EMCORE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ambarella. Ambarella is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EMCORE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for EMCORE and Ambarella, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMCORE 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ambarella 1 4 14 0 2.68

EMCORE currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 150.00%. Ambarella has a consensus price target of $96.02, suggesting a potential upside of 40.76%. Given EMCORE’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe EMCORE is more favorable than Ambarella.

Risk & Volatility

EMCORE has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ambarella has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ambarella beats EMCORE on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, CA.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc. engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D. Kohn on January 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

