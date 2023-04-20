Analyzing Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) and Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) and Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Red Cat and Smith Micro Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Cat -227.84% -28.65% -26.33% Smith Micro Software -63.51% -27.22% -21.96%

Volatility & Risk

Red Cat has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smith Micro Software has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Cat $6.43 million 7.87 -$11.69 million ($0.38) -2.45 Smith Micro Software $48.51 million 1.52 -$29.28 million ($0.55) -2.29

This table compares Red Cat and Smith Micro Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Red Cat has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Smith Micro Software. Red Cat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smith Micro Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Red Cat and Smith Micro Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Cat 0 0 0 0 N/A Smith Micro Software 0 1 3 0 2.75

Smith Micro Software has a consensus target price of $3.65, suggesting a potential upside of 189.68%. Given Smith Micro Software’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Smith Micro Software is more favorable than Red Cat.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.3% of Red Cat shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Smith Micro Software shares are held by institutional investors. 30.5% of Red Cat shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Smith Micro Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Smith Micro Software beats Red Cat on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Red Cat

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry.The firm product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise and Consumer segments. The Enterprise Segment will focus on developing a hardware enabled software platform of services and solutions to government and commercial enterprises and the military. The company was founded by Jeffrey M. Thompson in February 1984 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc. engages in the provision of software solutions. It offers wireless internet solutions which enable access to information and entertainment. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot. The company was founded by William W. Smith Jr. on November 30, 1982 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

