Analyzing Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) & Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY)

Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Rating) and Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Keppel and Sandvik AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keppel N/A N/A N/A Sandvik AB (publ) 9.96% 17.71% 8.03%

Risk and Volatility

Keppel has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandvik AB (publ) has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keppel $4.80 billion 1.69 $672.28 million N/A N/A Sandvik AB (publ) $11.14 billion N/A $1.11 billion $0.89 24.39

This table compares Keppel and Sandvik AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sandvik AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Keppel.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Keppel and Sandvik AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keppel 0 0 0 0 N/A Sandvik AB (publ) 1 3 4 0 2.38

Dividends

Keppel pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Sandvik AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Sandvik AB (publ) pays out 42.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Sandvik AB (publ) beats Keppel on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Keppel

Keppel Corp. Ltd. is an investment holding and management company, which engages in the provision of offshore and marine engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Environment, Urban Development, Connectivity, Asset Management, and Corporate and Others. The Energy and Environment segment focuses on the harvesting of energy sources, serving the offshore and marine industry. The Urban Development segment includes property development and investment. The Connectivity segment provides telecommunications services, retail sales of telecommunications equipment and accessories, development and operation of data centres, and provision of logistics solutions. The Asset Management segment covers the management of private funds and listed real estate investment and business trusts. The Corporate and Others segment consists of treasury operations, research and development, investment holdings and provision of management, and other support services. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions. The Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions segment manufactures and sells tools and tooling systems for industrial metal cutting. The Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology segment supplies mining and construction equipment and tools, and related services and digital solutions. The Sandvik Materials Technology segment produces stainless steels and special alloys such as tube, pipe, wire, strip, and metal powder. The Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions segment refers to the provision of equipment, service and technical solutions for processing rock and minerals in the mining and infrastructure industries. The company was founded by Göran Fredrik Göransson in 1862 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

