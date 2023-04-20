Analyzing UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) & Citigroup (NYSE:C)

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) and Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for UniCredit and Citigroup, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UniCredit 1 0 9 0 2.80 Citigroup 1 9 7 0 2.35

UniCredit currently has a consensus target price of $15.16, suggesting a potential upside of 42.19%. Citigroup has a consensus target price of $54.74, suggesting a potential upside of 8.60%. Given UniCredit’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe UniCredit is more favorable than Citigroup.

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

UniCredit pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Citigroup pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Citigroup pays out 28.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

0.0% of UniCredit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of Citigroup shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Citigroup shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UniCredit and Citigroup’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UniCredit $22.96 billion 1.80 $1.82 billion N/A N/A Citigroup $101.08 billion 0.97 $14.85 billion $7.17 7.03

Citigroup has higher revenue and earnings than UniCredit.

Risk and Volatility

UniCredit has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citigroup has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares UniCredit and Citigroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UniCredit N/A N/A N/A Citigroup 12.96% 7.84% 0.60%

Summary

Citigroup beats UniCredit on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UniCredit

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Italy, Germany, Central Europe (including Austria, Czech Republic and Slovakia, Hungary, Slovenia), Eastern Europe (including Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania, Serbia, Russia). The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services. The Institutional Clients Group segment provides corporate, institutional, public sector and high-net-worth clients around the world with a full range of wholesale banking products and services. This segment includes fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative services, equity and fixed income research, corporate lending, investment banking and advisory services, private banking, cash management, trade finance and securities services. The Corporate and Other segment includes certain unallocated costs of global staff functions, other corporate expenses and unallocated global operations and technology expenses, Corporate Treasury, certain North America and international legacy consumer loan portfolios, other legacy assets,

