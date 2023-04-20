Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AROC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Archrock from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Archrock from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Archrock Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $9.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.01. Archrock has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Archrock Increases Dividend

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Archrock had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $218.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archrock will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is 206.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 13,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $155,106.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,933.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Archrock news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 13,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $155,106.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,933.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 557,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $6,040,291.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,172,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,149,539.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archrock

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Archrock by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Archrock by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Archrock by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,393 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,506 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment includes the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company uses to provide operations services.

Further Reading

