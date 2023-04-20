Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 401,497 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 767,989 shares.The stock last traded at $8.21 and had previously closed at $8.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Arcos Dorados Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Arcos Dorados Dividend Announcement

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 56.75% and a net margin of 3.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Institutional Trading of Arcos Dorados

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCO. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,533,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,047,000 after buying an additional 600,593 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Arcos Dorados by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 293,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 63,394 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 27,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 306,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

See Also

