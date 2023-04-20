Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co cut its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 23.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 82,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 15,957 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 59.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,226 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 26.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after purchasing an additional 106,704 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 70.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARCC opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $22.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.79.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.74 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 11.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

