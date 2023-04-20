Argent Advisors Inc. Buys 815 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.9% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 81,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.13.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG opened at $151.24 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $356.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

