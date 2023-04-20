Argent Advisors Inc. Sells 321 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Argent Advisors Inc. cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $296.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $300.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.89.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

