Aris Mining (OTC:TPRFF) PT Raised to C$7.00

Aris Mining (OTC:TPRFF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Aris Mining in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Aris Mining Price Performance

OTC:TPRFF opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. Aris Mining has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78.

Aris Mining Company Profile

Aris Mining Corporation together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

