Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 525 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.30.

Insider Activity at Visa

Visa Stock Performance

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE V opened at $232.57 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $234.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $437.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.73.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

