Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Cardinal Energy Ltd.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cardinal Energy in a research report issued on Sunday, April 16th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Cardinal Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Cardinal Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

CJ has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

Cardinal Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Cardinal Energy Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Energy stock opened at C$7.52 on Tuesday. Cardinal Energy has a 1 year low of C$6.26 and a 1 year high of C$9.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of C$1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. Cardinal Energy’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

