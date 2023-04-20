Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Gear Energy Ltd.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Gear Energy in a research report issued on Sunday, April 16th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Gear Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.

GXE has been the topic of several other reports. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.60 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gear Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.15 target price on shares of Gear Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Gear Energy Stock Performance

Gear Energy Dividend Announcement

Shares of GXE opened at C$1.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$286.77 million, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 4.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.14. Gear Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.90 and a 1 year high of C$1.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.91%. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

