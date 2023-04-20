Baker Hughes Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 20,288 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 790% compared to the average daily volume of 2,280 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on BKR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.32.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Baker Hughes stock opened at $30.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $38.65. The company has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of -50.93 and a beta of 1.47.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $303,454.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Recommended Stories

