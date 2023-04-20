Bank of America Lowers Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Price Target to $117.00

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Bank of America from $120.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CINF. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.60.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

CINF stock opened at $108.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Cincinnati Financial has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $143.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.57.

Institutional Trading of Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.01). Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 90.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,330,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,078 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,585,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,008,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,229,000 after purchasing an additional 484,859 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,880,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,691,122,000 after purchasing an additional 476,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,334,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,458,000 after buying an additional 461,858 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

