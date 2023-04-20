Bank of America Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 362,521 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 19% compared to the typical daily volume of 304,427 call options.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bank of America

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 37,794 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 138,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 50,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 35,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $30.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.04.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

