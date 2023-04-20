Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180,482 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $6,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 49.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 21.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 277,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after buying an additional 48,434 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 40.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 204,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after buying an additional 59,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FNF. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $35.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $45.51.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.22). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.