Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 34,143 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,143 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Rollins were worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,845,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,370,000 after acquiring an additional 620,048 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,193,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $908,396,000 after purchasing an additional 380,254 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,586,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,383,000 after buying an additional 448,827 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Rollins by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,133,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,840,000 after buying an additional 28,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Rollins by 33.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,304,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,906,000 after acquiring an additional 581,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

ROL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $77,857.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,827.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $39.15 on Thursday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $43.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.58.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

