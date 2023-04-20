Bank of Montreal Can Sells 32,221 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,221 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $5,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 381.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 6,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on DocuSign from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.93.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $53.05 on Thursday. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $101.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.31. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -108.26, a P/E/G ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.99.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

