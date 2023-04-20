Barclays Increases Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Price Target to $30.00

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s previous close.

EPD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.77.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of EPD stock opened at $26.76 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The stock has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.28.

Insider Activity

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 11,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,192,621,000 after purchasing an additional 132,237,142 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,586,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $568,897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442,697 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,795 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 7,630.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,600,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,695 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.