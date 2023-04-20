Barclays Lowers Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Price Target to $9.00

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.49% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ARIS. Citigroup reduced their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.
Shares of ARIS opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. Aris Water Solutions has a 12-month low of $7.35 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average is $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $441.45 million, a P/E ratio of 383.19 and a beta of 1.67.
Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.
