Barclays Lowers Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Price Target to $9.00

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ARIS. Citigroup reduced their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

Aris Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ARIS opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. Aris Water Solutions has a 12-month low of $7.35 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average is $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $441.45 million, a P/E ratio of 383.19 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. 39.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

