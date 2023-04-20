Barclays Lowers NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Price Target to $18.00

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NS. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.50 in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

NS stock opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. NuStar Energy has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.92.

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $429.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.77 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 149.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 17,286 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 169,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 21.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 558,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,931,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

