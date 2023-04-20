Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Lowered to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BBWI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Argus cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.95.

BBWI stock opened at $35.60 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $58.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.70.

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $62,221.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,487,146.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 30,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 14,793 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mane Global Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,433,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

