BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Downgraded by Evercore ISI

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BLU. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BELLUS Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.
BELLUS Health Price Performance
Shares of BLU opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. BELLUS Health has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.50.
BELLUS Health Company Profile
BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
