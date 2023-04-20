BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Downgraded by Evercore ISI

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BLU. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BELLUS Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of BLU opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. BELLUS Health has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in BELLUS Health by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in BELLUS Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 75,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 59,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

