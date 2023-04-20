Bfsg LLC Sells 284 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bfsg LLC reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on PG. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.13.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $151.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.66. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The firm has a market cap of $356.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

