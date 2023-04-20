Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Raised to $320.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Argus from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BIIB. Barclays lowered their target price on Biogen from $310.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet downgraded Biogen from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $322.76.

BIIB opened at $292.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $274.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.37. Biogen has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $311.88. The company has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $787,823.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,914,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,181,298,000 after buying an additional 54,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Biogen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,342,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $924,071,000 after purchasing an additional 42,855 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Biogen by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,851,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $512,610,000 after purchasing an additional 247,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Biogen by 268.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,182 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

