Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Raised to $263.00 at Wedbush

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $249.00 to $263.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.91 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $15.79 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $15.96 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BIIB. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Biogen from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $322.76.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $292.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Biogen has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $311.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.37.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total value of $153,394.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,510.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 526.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

