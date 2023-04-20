BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BJRI. TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BJRI opened at $28.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $675.08 million, a P/E ratio of 168.76, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.36. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $36.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.03.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $29,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,489.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BJ’s Restaurants

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.