BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

BlackRock Capital Investment Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. BlackRock Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.64 million, a P/E ratio of 68.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Capital Investment ( NASDAQ:BKCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The asset manager reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $17.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Capital Investment provides financing solutions to middle-market companies across the capital structure, with a focus on senior secured debt and first lien loans. They offer solutions to meet the needs of business owners and managers. They invest in middle-market companies and target investments.

Featured Stories

