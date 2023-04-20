BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
BlackRock Capital Investment Price Performance
Shares of BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. BlackRock Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.64 million, a P/E ratio of 68.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.65.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.
About BlackRock Capital Investment
BlackRock Capital Investment provides financing solutions to middle-market companies across the capital structure, with a focus on senior secured debt and first lien loans. They offer solutions to meet the needs of business owners and managers. They invest in middle-market companies and target investments.
