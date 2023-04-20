BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Raised to $673.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $662.00 to $673.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $756.45.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $695.24 on Monday. BlackRock has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $785.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $674.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $686.02. The stock has a market cap of $104.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 34.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,764 shares of company stock valued at $4,860,815. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 78.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

