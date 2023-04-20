BMO Capital Markets Raises NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target to C$15.00

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on NVA. Raymond James lowered NuVista Energy from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$15.75 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$16.03.

TSE:NVA opened at C$11.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 3.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.12. NuVista Energy has a 52 week low of C$8.11 and a 52 week high of C$14.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.16.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

