BMO Capital Markets Trims Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Target Price to C$75.00

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CGEAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC lowered their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$83.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

CGEAF opened at $48.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.56. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of $44.15 and a 1-year high of $91.08.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications, Inc operates as holding company, which engages communications and media sectors. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

