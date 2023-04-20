Breakwater Capital Group Buys Shares of 3,818 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,818 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 3,567,063 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $296.91 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $300.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $295.36 and its 200 day moving average is $305.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

