Breakwater Capital Group Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,925 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,236,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,801,337,000 after acquiring an additional 912,545 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Visa by 7.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,821,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,695 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 0.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,270,127 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,357,438,000 after purchasing an additional 77,186 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Visa by 3.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,157,577 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,337,444,000 after buying an additional 383,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Visa by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,004,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,218,771,000 after buying an additional 126,585 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 0.4 %

V opened at $232.57 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $234.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.73. The company has a market cap of $437.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.30.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

