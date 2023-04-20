Brokerages Set ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Target Price at $703.82

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $703.82.

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 52 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML opened at $623.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $246.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $643.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $589.92. ASML has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $698.59.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 74.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASML will post 20.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. ASML’s payout ratio is 30.53%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

