Brokerages Set Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Target Price at C$46.70

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$47.10.

BLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC cut their target price on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Boralex from C$49.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Boralex Stock Performance

Shares of BLX opened at C$40.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.82, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. Boralex has a one year low of C$33.96 and a one year high of C$51.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$38.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$38.95. The stock has a market cap of C$4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.33.

Boralex Dividend Announcement

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.10). Boralex had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of C$322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$202.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Boralex will post 1.102233 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.00%.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

